iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

