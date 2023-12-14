iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $103.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

