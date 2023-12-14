iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDX. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 296,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 105,489 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

