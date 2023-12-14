iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Position Increased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned 0.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

