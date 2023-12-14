iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

