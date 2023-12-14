Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.71. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 2,125 shares trading hands.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

