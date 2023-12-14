Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.71. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 2,125 shares trading hands.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.