Jag Capital Management LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2,692.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.97 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

