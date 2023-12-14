James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $33.76 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

