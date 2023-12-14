James M. Franklin Sells 50,527 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.71.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.