James M. Franklin Sells 50,527 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

