Jason Hsu Acquires 25,000 Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu acquired 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $144,770.00.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

