John Lewis Soderberg Sells 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.