Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $252,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $70,628,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $3,966,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.84 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.