Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

