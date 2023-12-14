JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

