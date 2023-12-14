Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $99,888.60 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $23,325.14.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 4.8 %

LSEA opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

