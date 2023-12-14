Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Chevron by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $2,242,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

