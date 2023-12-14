Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $20,985,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Linde by 10.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Linde by 826.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $408.74 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

