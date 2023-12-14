Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

