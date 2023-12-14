Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 3.9 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

