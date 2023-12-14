Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

