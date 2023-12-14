Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $915.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,099.78.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.