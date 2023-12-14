Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $404.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

