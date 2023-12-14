Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.41. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 440,847 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

