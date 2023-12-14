Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $510,085,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,190. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

