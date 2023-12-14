Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.60

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 63577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.70%.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after buying an additional 562,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 665,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 250,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $30,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

