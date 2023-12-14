McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.75. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

