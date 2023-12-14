Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $260,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on META. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock worth $160,674,655. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

