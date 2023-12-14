Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Financial Survey

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mirage Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirage Energy and Navigator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.13 Navigator $473.79 million 2.27 $53.47 million $1.00 14.37

Analyst Recommendations

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirage Energy and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Mirage Energy and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Navigator 13.99% 5.96% 3.22%

Summary

Navigator beats Mirage Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.