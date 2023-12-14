Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Up 456.3% in November

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.3 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

