MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 1.6 %

MSI opened at GBX 879 ($11.03) on Thursday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 12 month low of GBX 442 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 979.90 ($12.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,604.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 770.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £216,000 ($271,152.40). 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

