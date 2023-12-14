Myecfo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

