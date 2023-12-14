Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

