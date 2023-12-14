Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE NEO opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$302.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$183.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6006711 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on NEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. Also, Director Rahim Suleman bought 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.