Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
TSE NEO opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$302.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.40.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$183.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6006711 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. Also, Director Rahim Suleman bought 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
