Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.12-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.704-$2.834 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.120-9.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

