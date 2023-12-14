Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.6 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.120-9.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson stock opened at $240.72 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.61. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.