nVent Electric plc (NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 2nd

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,583,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 52.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.