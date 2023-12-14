NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

