NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,153,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,788,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $480.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.