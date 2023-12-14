Old North State Trust LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

