Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

