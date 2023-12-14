ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lifted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.06 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.