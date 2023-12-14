Opera Limited (OPRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.
Opera Stock Performance
Shares of Opera stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $28.58.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Opera
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Opera
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.