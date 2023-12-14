Opera Limited (OPRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of Opera stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $722,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

