Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Origin Energy Company Profile
