Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

