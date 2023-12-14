Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stake Lessened by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,484,000 after acquiring an additional 745,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

