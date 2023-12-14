Patrick Joseph Ward Sells 2,227 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,901,000 after buying an additional 202,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

