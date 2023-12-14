Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.61. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 469,719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,700. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

