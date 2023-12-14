Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.