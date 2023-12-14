Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 521.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

