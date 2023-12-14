Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 521.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
About Piraeus Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Piraeus Financial
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.