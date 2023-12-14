Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

APH stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

