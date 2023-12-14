Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

